Stuarts Point Primary School welcomes Taronga Zoomobile

As part of Public Education Week, the Taronga Zoomobile and the Cascade Environmental Education Centre visited Stuarts Point School on the first day of August, enthralling children, including a troupe from the local preschool, and adults with an entertaining delivery of environmental information.

The presentation from Taronga Zoo representative, Ash Mulchay, was resoundingly well received as he introduced a variety of critters, most of which the children could identify and understand the important significance of them within our local natural and urban environments.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

As a high school teacher Ash became involved in the Taronga outreach program.

“I’m a high school teacher, so the young kids are not what I’m used to, but they are so receptive and switched on, it’s great to see us all sharing knowledge and compassion,” said Ash.

The Taronga Zoomobile is currently travelling throughout the district in conjunction with the Cascade Environmental Education Centre, which also delivers educational programs regarding biodiversity, with interactive sessions that promote understanding of human relationships with the ground we tread on, the water we drink and the food we eat and grow.

Cascade Environmental Education Centre is situated in the beautiful, cool temperate rainforest of Cascade, 22 kilometres north east of Dorrigo and provides environmental education to schools through camps and incursions, whose staff are all trained teachers (primary and secondary) specialising in environmental sciences, sustainability and connecting with nature.

By Jen HETHERINGTON