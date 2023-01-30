Students return to school across Port Stephens

THIS week saw children in Port Stephens and across NSW return to school.

There will be some children who are excited to return and others who have really enjoyed the time at home on holidays.



Some parents will be relieved that they will have time to themselves and others will miss the busyness of having everyone home.

Over the coming weeks, News Of The Area will highlight each of our local schools.

This week the school in focus is the Port Stephens campus of St Philip’s Christian College, birthed in 1995.

Mr Chris Walkling was the Founding Principal of the College and was appointed in 1995 with the school starting under his leadership with only 41 students.

Many of those original students are now parents themselves and the school now sees the second generation from the same family, now attending St Philip’s.

Corlette resident Kayla Watson was one of the original founding students of the school in 1995 and spoke to News Of The Area earlier this week.

You may recognise Kayla as the wife of the Port Stephens One Nation Candidate, Mark Watson.

“My husband Mark and I chose St Philip’s for our daughter Kora as the ethos of the school aligns with our Christian beliefs and values, offering the best opportunities and education, we believe, for our daughter,” Ms Watson shared.

“St Philip’s has a caring and nurturing environment with supportive teachers and great leadership,” Ms Watson continued.

This is the third year that Kayla has volunteered her time to the school community through the parent, teacher fellowship, known as the PTF.

Ms Watson spent the first year as the Vice President and this will be her third year now as President of the PTF.

“As President of the PTF, I would like to continue to build the school community and help connect new families and establish new relationships,” Kayla said.

“I encourage parents to come and be a part of our wonderful school community,” Ms Watson continued.

News Of The Area wishes all students returning to school and their parents all the best for the year ahead.

By Jewell Drury