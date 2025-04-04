Sub-Branch search for veterans’ families



ON Remembrance Day 2025, the memorial cenotaph in Anzac Park, Raymond Terrace, will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

As a result of concerted efforts by Raymond Terrace RSL sub-Branch members, six additional names of entitled veterans, some of whom are still serving, will be unveiled as part of commemorative events on the day.



These names will be added to the 248 names that are currently etched into the stone of the memorial.

In the lead-up to Remembrance Day (11 November), the RSL sub-Branch is seeking contact details of any family members or direct descendants of those listed on the Memorial, with a view to extending an invitation for them to attend the commemorations.

“This year, in association with the usual Remembrance Day Service, it is planned to hold a ‘March’ along the historic route initially used in Raymond Terrace to commemorate Anzac Day,” said the sub-Branch’s Judith Schofield.

The march will assemble in King Street near the ‘Marriage Trees’, and proceed down King Street; left into William Street; right at the Centenary of Armistice flagpole on the main roundabout; and down Port Stephens Street to Anzac Park.

“It is hoped that signs listing the names of each of the veterans recorded on the memorial will be carried by march participants, along with any photographs of the veterans that are available.

“The sub-Branch wishes to encourage family members and descendants of veterans listed on the memorial to participate in the March, carrying the name of their related ‘Veteran’, along with any photo they may have of the individual.”

Local school students may also participate in the march, carrying the signs listing the names of those veterans whose descendants could not be found or are not participating.

IIf you have a family member listed on the Memorial, and you would like to represent them in the Remembrance Day Centennial March, contact the sub-Branch at Raymond-terraceSB@rslnsw.org.au by 30 June.

Please include your contact details; details of the veteran you are related to; and whether you have any photo of the veteran:

Please include “2025 Centenary Project – Families’ Contact” in the email subject line.