Suicide awarness doco The Promise screens in Nelson Bay

SUICIDE awareness documentary, The Promise, is screening in Nelson Bay on 8 November at 7:00pm, giving locals the opportunity to see an advance screening of this new Australian mental health film.

The Promise is an adaptation of former ABC radio broadcaster and mental health advocate and speaker Craig Hamilton’s journey with bipolar disorder as outlined in his best-selling book, Broken Open.



It is intertwined with personal stories from prominent mental health experts and advocates and sporting icons.

Mr Hamilton, who will partake in a Q and A after the screening, is on a mission to normalise conversations around mental illness; to make mental health as easy to discuss as common colds.

His dream of covering the Sydney Olympics ended before it began when he had a psychotic episode on a Newcastle train station on his way to the Games.

Instead, he ended up in a mental health facility with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

As the documentary unfolds, viewers witness Hamilton’s struggles and triumphs in living with bipolar.

“I wanted to create a film that helps to rewrite the narrative surrounding mental health and suicide prevention,” Craig said.

“The Promise aims to inspire empathy, understanding and action, and foster prioritising mental well-being and support for people on their path to recovery.

“I hope it will ignite transformative conversations, give hope, and create lasting change.

“I’m passionate about mental illness because I’ve survived it.

“Speaking about it might save someone else’s life.”

The film is directed by Jye Currie who runs the award-winning film company Green Frog Productions.

He said the film is a first of its kind, providing a compelling journey of hope.

“I want the film to create a pioneering, timeless and transformative experience for viewers that challenges stigma, sparks conversations and empowers individuals,” said Jye.

“This film isn’t just a piece of art; it is an instrument of change.

“We have captured authentic stories of people who have survived attempting suicide and those who lost loved ones to suicide.”

Also featuring in the film are TV personality Jessica Rowe, mental health advocates Joe Williams and Bailey Seamer, world champion boxer Tim Tszyu, rugby league premiership winning coach Wayne Bennett and former Australian and NSW rugby league representative and Newcastle Knights captain Paul Harragon.

Watch the film’s trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTp-cOhqb18.

By Andrea FERRARI