Superstar Myall Coast DJ Jomeca returns to United Cup Tennis in Sydney



SUPERSTAR local DJ Jomeca has returned for her third year with the United Cup (formerly ATP) Tennis tournament, running from 29 December to 7 January in Perth and Sydney.

While the audience in Sydney Olympic Park’s Ken Rosewall Arena enjoyed watching top-tier players from 18 countries, their emotions and responses were augmented by Jomeca and her fellow musical maestros.



Jomeca spurred the crowds’ enjoyment at both the quarter and semifinals on 5 and 6 December, respectively.

“We have a really beautiful, hardworking team at the tennis, so it’s wonderful to come back year after year and do what we love together,” Jomeca told NOTA.

Jomeca describes her United Cup role as “similar to what I do on a regular basis, just on a much larger scale”.

“I only play before the game starts and after it ends, and have to keep quiet during the match, finding songs and then queuing them to get the crowd engaged for short spells in between sets and games,” Jomeca described the role.

“We have a certain freedom, keeping it family-friendly and upbeat, but also working with the Producer of the Tennis to correlate certain songs of the program.”

The event’s timing allows many top-level players to kick off their seasons, with the Australian Open imminent each summer.

Players also play for a share of a $10 million prize pool, plus up to 500 ranking points, and, of course, the United Cup itself – a magnificently hand-crafted sterling silver and 24-carat gold-plated trophy, designed and crafted by Thomas Lyte with elements symbolic of the tournament’s mixed-doubles partnerships.

Last year, Jomeca’s career hit new highs with appearances at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, as well as on Channel 10’s The Voice.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

