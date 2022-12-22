Support-a-Family Christmas Appeal wraps up for 2022

THE 2022 Support-a-Family Christmas Appeal has come to an end and Nicole Hayes from Lifeline North Coast, Leon Walsh and Phil Hartmann from St Vincent de Paul Society, Jose Porcia from The Salvation Army and Matt Harris and Mandy Dawkins from Lifehouse Care would like to extend a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to the community of Coffs Harbour and surrounds for their support.

“The consideration of the needs of 102 families saw local businesses and families generously provide gifts, hampers, groceries and vouchers of all shapes and sizes to families needing some extra support for the Christmas season,” said Nicole Hayes.

“We know the families are so appreciative of the amazing generosity extended to them.

“We also thank News Of The Area for their assistance in advertising the list of families needing support this year.”