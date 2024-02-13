Support groups providing benefits across Port Stephens



FOR those facing the uncertainty of a medical diagnosis, there are dedicated support groups in Port Stephens.

Local groups exist to help support those facing breast cancer, dementia, diabetes, prostate cancer, Parkinson’s and more.



Bob Crampton of the Port Stephens Parkinson’s Support Group told News Of the Area, “The support groups are such an important part of the daily lives of people who have the disease as well as their carers, family and friends.

“In a regional area like Port Stephens, we do have excellent medical services but we need to travel to Newcastle, Maitland or Sydney for specialist services.”

Support groups can help members learn to navigate the complex health system, assist with information on medical developments and improve understanding of conditions.

Local support groups also give people the opportunity to share their feelings and experiences.

“They are able to feel more supported and less alone,” Bob said.

“The positive benefits of being involved with a support group are well worthwhile and will enhance the life of all people living with a disease,” Bob said.

If you or someone you care for has a health issue, a dedicated support group may help you and your family.

Council provides a Community Directory to access key support services, visit https://www.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/community.

By Marian SAMPSON