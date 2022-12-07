Surf Boat Racing comes to the Nambucca River after huge swells hit Scotts Head

THE latest round of the North Coast Surf Boat Series was held over the weekend of December 3 and 4 on the Nambucca River at Macksville.

The event racing was originally set down for Scotts Head Beach but was relocated due to huge swells generated by an East Coast low pressure system.

There were teams from the Central Coast, Hunter, North Coast and invitational teams from the Tweed and Gold Coast.

The quality of racing was excellent with some very good results for the locals from the Macksville/Scotts Head Surf Life Saving Club.

News Of The Area spoke to Phil Lytham, the referee of the Surf Boat Series, on Sunday at the event.

“This weekend is the second event of the season for the teams from the Central Coast/Hunter/North Coast, and to the border, to compete against each other.”

Phil gave NOTA his thoughts on the crews to watch.

”The crews from Avoca on the Central Coast would be one of the favourites but Port Macquarie and Woolgoolga would be very competitive.”

Macksville/Scotts Head competed strongly with the Women’s Reserve and 180 Masters Division clinching victory in their divisions.

The ladies who competed were Andrea Nikas, Jo King, Ray Wiblen (Sweep), Leah Essex and Vanette McLean.

The Macksville/Scotts Head Men’s 200 year Masters Crew also competed well against some of the biggest clubs on the East Coast.

The men who competed were Steve Russo, Rick Andrews, Mike Coulter and Butch Laverty.

Enjoying the spectacle of Surf Boat racing in Macksville, onlookers aplenty were on hand to watch the event from the many vantage points along the Nambucca River.

With positive feedback about the river as a competition location, there was talk amongst officials that the Nambucca River could be an early season racing venue in the near future.

By Bruce AULSEBROOK