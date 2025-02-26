Surf life saving clubs to continue collaboration



NORTH Haven Beach was transformed into a sea of pink vests on Sunday, 23 February as more than 120 Nippers gathered for a day of sun, surf and social connection.

It was the second time of the 2024/5 season that Nippers from Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and Wauchope Bonny Hills Surf SLSC had combined for such an event.

The day began with an informal introduction of key personnel and a brief outline of scheduled events, before Nippers from both clubs split into their respective age groups.

SLSC managers then led their groups through a series of sand and surf stations, featuring a mix of traditional and non-traditional Nippers activities.

Favourites included tug-of-war and stuck in the mud, sprints, flags, boardriding and ocean swims.

The day concluded with a well-earned BBQ.

Nicole Crowe, Director of Administration for Camden Haven SLSC, said both clubs were eager to extend the concept, making it a permanent fixture of future programs.

“In December our Nippers were invited by Wauchope Bonny Hills SLSC to join them at Rainbow Beach,” said Nicole.

“Everyone had such a positive experience on the day so we decided to return the favour and host Wauchope Bonny Hills Surf SLSC here today.

“Although events like today involve extra planning from both clubs, the social and competitive gains made from all participants clearly outweigh any additional measures needed to be taken.”

Among the participants were Gemma and Lilly from the Under 14 age group, who shared their experiences with NOTA in between boardriding drills.

“It is definitely nice meeting new people who share a similar interest,” said Gemma.

“It is really nice to have the chance to get to know the kids who do Nippers with Wauchope Bonny Hills SLSC,” Lilly said.

