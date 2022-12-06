Swanson still seeking solution for PFAS affected families

APPROXIMATELY 700 households neighboring theWilliamtown RAAF Base are affected by the PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) management zone declared by the NSW EPA which encircles those properties.

During an address to Parliament recently, Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said that since the declaration in 2015, those affected have had their lives on hold while awaiting a solution to this environmental disaster.



They have stood courageously while the true impact on their health and the health of their families have continually been ignored by the former Government.

During this time they have had the values of their homes and properties slashed, farmers have had their livelihoods suspended and residents have had little or no way to escape the restrictions placed on them through no fault of their own, Ms Swanson told Parliament.

After seven years, these families are no closer to a solution.

After millions of dollars spent by the Defence Department and the former Government, there are still no answers.

“I am proud to tell you that winning government has been a game changer for me, because the new Government has finally stood up and taken responsibility for this unmitigated mess,” Ms Swanson said.

The Member for Paterson said she has not wasted a minute in beginning the process of finding a solution for these families.

Ms Swanson praised the Minister for Defence Richard Marles, in his capacity as Shadow minister for the past seven years, for demonstrating a willingness to listen and work with the community.

Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite met with the community in the Red Zone area and apologized, taking responsibility for the PFAS contamination and vowing to work with the Defence department in order to help the community.

Ms Swanson admitted that it was clear to her that it was going to take all three levels of Government to fix the mess.

“We will fix this as a Government who stands up, who takes responsibility.

“We will fix this mess.”