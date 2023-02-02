Swimming North Coast members achieve top results at NSW Country Regionals

SWIMMING North Coast swimmers have achieved impressive results during the Swimming NSW Country Regional Meets.

The meets were held at Alstonville, Dubbo and Goulburn simultaneously.

These meets were brought into being when the NSW Country Championships were shifted out of the country towns and swam at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in Homebush some years ago.

Swimming North Coast publicity officer Faye Rowles said a massive amount of swimmers entered the regional meets.

“Swimming North Coast swimmers entered in mass at Alstonville with 237 swimmers from 20 clubs,” she said.

“Seven swimmers did enter the Goulburn venue.

“There are a further seventeen clubs from country NSW, one from Metropolitan Sydney and three from Queensland also entered.

“This brings the total number of swimmers to 308 and entries to 2026.

“Swimming North Coast swimmers won a massive 373 medals at Alstonville and sixteen at Goulburn.

“Alstonville club with 86 plus seven at Goulburn, Coffs Harbour 61 and Kingscliff and Macksville tied with 44 each.”

Macksville Marlins

Ethan Blockey 16 100 free, 50 fly, 50 free and 50 breast. Matthew Healy 12 50 fly and 100 fly.

Keira Hetherington 16 100 back, 50 back and 200 back. Leah Pickvance 15 50 free, 200 free and 100 fly. Bailey Whitton 16 200 free, 200 fly, 50 breast, 100 fly and 100 breast.

Benjamin Barlow 24 200 back. Lily Barlow 15 400 free

Nambucca

Rekkii Byrne 20 50 breast and 100 breast. Amos Colburn 25 50 free and 50 fly. Kolby Wood 15 100 free.

Forster. Ryan Brown 14 200 breast and 50 breast.

Further placings for Macksville Marlins

Ben 2nd and 3rd. Lily 2 3rd. Ethan 2nd. Matthew 2 2nd and 2 3rd. Kiera 2nd and 2 3rd. Leah 2nd. Bailey 2nd.

Matilda Buchholz 8 3rd. Hazfi Gadsden 9 2nd and 3rd. Izaac Lines 10 3rd. Chelsea Maynard 9 2 2nd and 3rd. Ashley Mitcham 11 2nd and 3rd. Makaylah Schatzman 13 2 3rd. Sohie White 3rd.

Further placings for Nambucca

Rekkii 3rd. Amos 3rd.Kolby 2nd and 3rd.

Caleb Daykin 16 3 2nd.

By Aiden BURGESS