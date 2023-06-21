Swimming North Coast members compete at World Championship Trials

FIVE Swimming North Coast members have competed at the Australian Swimming World Championship Trials in Melbourne.

The trials were for the World Aquatics World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan later in the year.

The qualifying times for this meet were quite steep and the Olympic swimmers were there in droves.

The most successful Swimming North Coast swimmer was sixteen-year-old Ethan Blockey from Macksville, who swims in the S14 Multi class.

Ethan was placed second in the 50m backstroke, fourth in the 400m freestyle, fifth in the 200m medley and 50m butterfly, and ninth in the 50m freestyle.

He also placed eleventh in the 100m freestyle.

The able-bodied swimmers were both from Macksville.

Sixteen-year-old Leah Pickvance came 49th in the 50m freestyle and improved on her entry place of 55th.

Declan Sutton, 21, came 61st in the 100m freestyle and came up from 74th place as his entry place.

By Aiden BURGESS