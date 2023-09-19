Tackle World Port Stephens hold kids fishing competition

THIS school holidays, Tackle World Port Stephens will be running their kids fishing competition.

The comp is open to all kids under the age of sixteen from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Register in store at Tackle World Port Stephens, located at 100 Magus St, Nelson Bay.

Measure your catch of Bream, Flathead or Whiting, take a photo and release.

Send your photos to any of the following Tackle World Port Stephens social media pages or via email to be in the running for some awesome prizes.

Facebook: TackleWorld PortStephens

Instagram: tackleworld_portstephens

Email: fishybis@gmail.com

TackleWorld Port Stephens Tackle World Port Stephens was established in October 2010.

Brent, the owner of the business, saw a need for a real fishing Tackle store in Port Stephens – one that catered for both local and visiting anglers.

“Our store has a huge range of fishing tackle and caterers for the beginner to the expert.

“Whether it’s chasing Whiting on the beach, Bream from the break wall, Snapper on soft plastics or the lure of Port Stephens Game fishing, Tackle World Port Stephens has it all!” Brent said.

“A locally owned family business supporting the local community.”