TAFE NSW a finalist in Travel Industry Awards

TAFE NSW has been announced as a finalist in the 2023 National Travel Industry Awards (NTIA) for Most Outstanding Travel Industry Training Institution.

This nomination follows years of work by TAFE NSW to realign course delivery to offer more flexible training solutions, to prepare students for success in a constantly evolving sector.



A hybrid training model of delivery has been adopted, minimising employer down time and providing learners with a range of study options to suit their work commitments.

TAFE NSW Executive Director of Education and Skills (Sydney region) Raf Marcellino said the nomination recognises TAFE NSW’s focus on establishing and maintaining close relationships with employers as a key priority and helps to identify emerging trends and challenges of the industry.

“We are actively working with Destination NSW to optimise our training for evolving needs of the industry.”

In the recent NSW Tourism Awards, supported by Destination NSW, TAFE NSW partner the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC) won both a gold and a bronze award.

“Cultural tourism is a significant growth sector for regional NSW, particularly in the Coffs Coast region,” Dr Marcellino said.

“We are helping to create opportunities in this space through courses like a Certificate III in Tourism, with a focus on Aboriginal culture, that includes work placement partnerships with local Aboriginal organisations like the BMNAC.

“We also offer a Certificate III Guiding course, where students learn to conduct tours on Country.”

TAFE NSW strives to provide the training needed for the industry to capitalise on opportunities for growth.

The National Travel Industry Awards are run each year by the Australian Travel Industry Association and are highly regarded.

The NTIA recognises excellence in the Australian travel industry, through a process which includes nominating, voting and judging candidates.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held in Melbourne on Saturday 18 November, 2023.

By Andrea FERRARI