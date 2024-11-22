TAFE NSW unboxes creative talent in Coffs Harbour



ASPIRING artists, prospective students and community members curious where a TAFE NSW qualification in the arts could lead them, are set to experience a vibrant display of talent from current and past graduates and teachers at Unboxed: Creative Showcase this Friday 22 November.

The showcase is a unique opportunity to immerse in the creative energy, skills, and practical experience available to students at TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour.

Featured works are from a range of disciplines including furniture design, music production, screen and media, photography, visual arts, and ceramics.

A live music performance from “Autopilot” shares the work of a local band who formed while studying Music Production and are making inroads on the local music scene.

The exhibition of paintings, sculptures, photography, and ceramics will demonstrate the skill and passion of students, including recent Diploma of Ceramics graduate Emma Watson.

“This course has been a springboard in helping me find which specific area of this diverse field resonated most with me,” she said.

“The teachers all brought expertise from different areas and this, as well as the wonderful facilities and industry connections they shared, helped me to develop confidence and my own style of functional ceramics.

“I am exhibiting one of my major work pieces this Friday and am excited to see people’s reactions,” she said.

Faculty staff, including local furniture designer Matt Taylor, will be in attendance to share their experience, backgrounds and industry connections.

The faculty will also be available for questions about the courses and pathways for students in this field.

The hour-long event starts at 6pm at D Theatre, in the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

By Andrea FERRARI

