TAFE teacher’s tips for Mid North Coast op shoppers



REGULAR op shoppers will tell you there’s more to thrifting than saving money.

It’s also about sustainability and, for some, the chance to stand out from the fast-fashion crowd.



Nambucca’s Natalee Selwood has recycled, reworked, and saved clothing from landfill; creating her label Beilby Beach Handcrafted in the process.

The recent graduate of Macksville TAFE crafted some of her designs under the guidance of Apparel, Fashion and Textiles teacher Deborah Hatley.

Deborah believes “treasure hunting” at op shops can be both rewarding and fashion-forward, which is advice more Australians are starting to follow.

According to a YouGov poll, eighteen percent of the population resolved last year to make more sustainable purchases, while research by not for profit organisation “Seamless” found a twelve percent reduction in new clothing purchases in 2024 compared to 2018.

Seamless is a clothing stewardship scheme aimed at making brands accountable for the lifecycle of their products.

It is tasked with reducing the 200,000 tonnes of clothing that Australians send to landfill each year and the 100,000 tonnes sent overseas.

For those wanting to make a difference, or wanting to wear or create something different, Deborah has the following five tips.

1. Working Girl

Head to the men’s department. Look for oversized quality blazers with broad shoulders. Double breasted waistcoats. Think shoulder pads and bold collars. Sleeves can be removed to create drama. Personalise with trims such as on-trend fringing. Hand paint or stencil designs onto clothing using fabric paints. Create bling with op shopped diamante brooches. Wear with a bralette or a body suit.

2. Lingerie

Look for corsets. Slips with lots of lace as outerwear, or to wear peeking through sheer tops or underneath garments. Corsets can be layered over a dress or blazer. Add embellishments and add layers of ruffles to a purchased skirt for a unique designer vibe. Op shop white sheets and create a Greek toga style dress by draping and knotting (very on trend for 2025).

3. Flowers

Head over to the fabric remnants section and find lightweight fabrics to cut up and make fabric flowers. There’s lots of inspiration online. Attach to your op shop purchased dresses, skirts or pants to update them. Make a creative, bold statement with this look.

4. Surf

This is one for the sports section. Buy tight-fitting neoprene to wear as bodysuits or leggings. Cut shapes

out, or cut up to make midriff tops with sleeves, shorts, bandeau tops. Neoprene doesn’t need to be

hemmed so it’s a quick DIY. Use stencils to spray paint designs or paint stripes for extra drama.

5. Denim

Denim is never out of fashion, and the op shops provide a wealth of material. Look for old jeans to cut up

and repurpose into tops, skirts, or dresses. Denim is very versatile and can have edges left raw and fraying,

which is great if you have minimal sewing skills. You can also patch, bleach, print or even slash the fabric to

create unique on trend looks.

For more information about TAFE NSW Fashion Design courses visit tafensw.edu.au.

By Sue STEPHENSON

