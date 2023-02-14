Tanilba Bay’s Avenue Of Allies to receive pothole funding

AS the state election looms it appears that the government is listening to communities when it comes to fixing potholes, with two announcements in two weeks about funds to fix Port Stephens roads.

The Avenue of the Allies in Tanilba Bay will be getting an upgrade thanks to the NSW Government’s $500 million Fixing Local Roads program.



Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said Port Stephens Council will receive $787,831 to enable them to accelerate repairs and maintenance work to bring local roads up to scratch.

“The NSW Liberal and Nationals are committed to fixing the roads you use every day through our $1.8 billion investment into local roads,” Mr Martin said.

“Work funded will include sealing, resurfacing, road maintenance, drainage improvement and patching of local roads.

“Today’s announcement builds on the $330 million being provided to regional councils to fix potholes and the more than $500 million being invested into our Fixing Country Roads program.”

Nationals Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the Fixing Local Roads program was a game changer for regional communities.

“Regional NSW has been doing it tough and we know how much better roads mean to people living in the regions, so I’m especially pleased to announce this injection of much needed funds,” Mr Farraway said.

Port Stephens Councillor Jason Wells told News Of The Area, “It’s so great to see this narrow, soft edged road being completely replaced to give not only a safer and smoother surface for Tanilba Bay residents, but also one that befits the heritage aspects of the avenue.

“This is just one of the many roads in Central Ward that I am constantly working with Council staff to see improved for the benefit of the community.

“Rookes Road, Salt Ash is another local road on the Tilligerry Peninsula that features in many of my emails, phone calls and meetings with staff,” he said.

Further information can be found at nswroads.work/fixinglocalroads.

By Marian SAMPSON