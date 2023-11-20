Tanilba Veteran Golfers (55+ yrs) Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 21, 2023 The 2024 committee TUESDAY 14.11.2023 TIME, 7.00 Registration, 8.00 Tee Time. EVENT: 9 hole 2man Ambrose event PLAYER NO. 28 FRONT NINE: NETT WINNERS: Kim Miller and Phil Germon. 35 1/4 RUNNERS UP: Peter Martyn and Ian Williams 37 1/2 BALL COMPETITION: Not played N.T.P. 4th hole Not played Drive & Chip 7th hole Not played BACK NINE: NETT WINNERS: Greg Garvin and Ron Dews 37 ¼ RUNNERS UP: Max Harrison/Peter Beesley 37 1/4 BALL COMPETITION: Not played N.T.P. 11th hole Not played Drive & Chip 18th hole Not played At our AGM the outgoing committee were thanked for their service, especially Mike Berriman for his 17 yrs as President. The new committee elected as follows: President: Fred Drury Sec/Treasurer: John Street Captain: Bill Alexander Vice Capt: Kim Miller Welfare Officer: Phil Germon Committeemen : Ian Williams and Bob Foster NEXT WEEK: 21st Nov, Stableford event. White Tees. COME ALONG AND ENJOY A RELAXING 9 HOLE COMPETITION, ALL MEMBERS AND VISITORS ARE VERY WELCOME By Ian WILLIAMS