Tanilba Veteran Golfers (55+ yrs)

TUESDAY 14.11.2023

TIME, 7.00 Registration, 8.00 Tee Time.

EVENT: 9 hole 2man Ambrose event

PLAYER NO. 28

FRONT NINE:

NETT WINNERS: Kim Miller and Phil Germon. 35 1/4

RUNNERS UP: Peter Martyn and Ian Williams 37 1/2

BALL COMPETITION: Not played

N.T.P. 4th hole Not played

Drive & Chip 7th hole Not played

BACK NINE:

NETT WINNERS: Greg Garvin and Ron Dews 37 ¼

RUNNERS UP: Max Harrison/Peter Beesley 37 1/4

BALL COMPETITION: Not played

N.T.P. 11th hole Not played

Drive & Chip 18th hole Not played

At our AGM the outgoing committee were thanked for their service, especially Mike Berriman for his 17 yrs as President.

The new committee elected as follows:

President: Fred Drury

Sec/Treasurer: John Street

Captain: Bill Alexander

Vice Capt: Kim Miller

Welfare Officer: Phil Germon

Committeemen : Ian Williams and Bob Foster

NEXT WEEK: 21st Nov, Stableford event. White Tees.

COME ALONG AND ENJOY A RELAXING 9 HOLE COMPETITION, ALL MEMBERS AND VISITORS ARE VERY WELCOME

By Ian WILLIAMS