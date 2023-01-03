Tanilba’s Uniting Church feeds residents who would otherwise be alone at Christmas

PRAWNS, ham, chicken, selection of salads, Christmas pudding topped with custard, iced Christmas cake, pavlova and cheesecake. This was the sumptuous Christmas dinner served up free to the 28 residents who would otherwise have been alone on Christmas Day.

It also marks the return of the long standing tradition at Tanilba’s Uniting Church after the Covid lockdown.

Organiser Dianne Brown said that it was heartwarming to see the social interaction at the dinner with smiling faces everywhere celebrating this important day on the Christian calendar.

“Our business community donated some of the food and sizable cash donations from individuals and those in attendance covered the costs.”

“To name some would be to exclude others,” Dianne said.

By Geoff WALKER