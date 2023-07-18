Tanya Thompson out listening to issues

TANYA Thompson’s first three months as The Nationals Myall Lakes MP have been busy, and she’s using the parliamentary winter break to confer with her electors.

“Having been involved with the back-office issues under Stephen Bromhead (her late predecessor of more than a decade) I was really aware of how it all worked and have found that it’s down in Sydney where you make things work, but I love coming back to the Myall Lakes,” she said.



“It’s a lot of fun finding out what is happening and debating the important issues,” said Mrs Thompson.

“There are many big state issues coming through that impact people in this electorate

“Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park is happy to support us and work across party lines,” Mrs Thompson said, as she continues her lobby for a multi-purpose health service.

“The minister is happy to come to Bulahdelah to talk about a potential multi-purpose service and putting in money for stage three at the Manning Base Hospital and hopefully these will move ahead in a positive direction,” she said.

Other state ministers have also been invited to the electorate.

“We’re In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and things may get worse,” said Mrs Thompson.

She said anyone could forward questions to her and she would pursue them with the relevant minister.

By John SAHYOUN