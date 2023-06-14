Tea Gardens churches come together for combined service

THE four churches of the area are coming together at the Tea Gardens Baptist Church on Sunday June 18 at 2pm for a combined worship service.

The service celebrates a week of prayer for Christian unity.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Our gathering celebrates not only our unity in Jesus Christ, but also peace, justice and reconciliation,” said Sue Roberts, Tea Gardens Baptist Church.

“Two symbols will be used in the worship service.

“They are water, representing our baptism into new life, and the stone, representing our personal and ancestral history.

“It also reflects Isaiah’s call to learn to do good and seek justice.”

Everyone is invited to join in this worldwide celebration of justice and reconciliation.

Afternoon tea will be served after the service.