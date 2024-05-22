Tea Gardens event helps build better world for women and girls



INCREDIBLE food and amazing wines flavoured the Zonta Long Lunch charity fundraiser at Tea Gardens on Sunday 19 May, with proceeds going to helping girls and women around the world.

Despite the cold, wet and windy morning, several dozen Zontians and their guests turned out, some coming from as far away as Sydney, Port Macquarie, and even Orange, to give to the cause and sample some of the best wines from the Hunter Valley.



“Zonta says ‘no’ to gendered violence, and ‘yes’ to gender equality, which has been the organisation’s goal by supporting girls’ and women’s education around the world,” hostess and local Zontian Helen Blackbourn said.

“Thank you to everyone who has come, you are helping women stay in education, and some of Zonta’s most important causes, like preventing child brides and promoting girls’ welfare, building a better world for women and girls.”

The rain above miraculously acquiesced to blue skies for the afternoon, replaced by a storm of flavours: sweet, savoury, salty, juicy, creamy, nutty, and so much more, all expertly accompanied by an array of wines.

Jac and Jones, from Pokolbin, together with Pete and Gillian of ‘Taste Me’ Creative Catering, engineered an exquisite set of wine and food pairings to last the attendees most of the afternoon.

Oysters with semillon, chardonnay with cashew satay, shiraz with roast beef on sourdough – these were but some of the scrumptious samplings that attendees could taste, with declarations of deliciousness resounding throughout the afternoon.

Jac expertly educated the tasters at each round, introducing many to a new and vibrant vocabulary for describing the process and result of wine-making and blending.

Even just watching, and smelling, as it was all prepared by Taste Me’s newly constructed full commercial kitchen within their iconic silver caravan, was mouth-wateringly tantalising.

As an added bonus to last year’s event, this year featured live music by Connor Wink, a visually impaired multi-instrumentalist from Newcastle, who sang angelically and played guitar, strumming out many classic favourites to cap the perfect afternoon in Tea Gardens, as visitors basked in the pre-winter sunlight in the courtyard as they listened under clear blue skies before dusk.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

