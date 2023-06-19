Tea Gardens Hawks slay Waratah-Mayfield Cheetahs in latest away game

TRIUMPH greeted the Tea Gardens Hawks’ latest away game, hunting down the Waratah-Mayfield Cheetahs at Waratah Oval, Newcastle, in their first encounter of the season on Saturday, 17 June.

A week of rest over the King’s Birthday long weekend did not dull the Hawks’ razor-sharp talons, as Aiden Bills chipped and chased the ball to score from 30 metres out.

Passing proved profitable on several occasions, like when Luke Perry sent the ball wide to James Sinclair 20 metres out, who then grounded it in the corner.

After a wide-out pass from Shaqueil Saunders to Bills, Cheetah’s defenders melted away as Bills touched down under the posts, proceeding to convert his own try – a useful habit Bills has formed lately.

In the reversed redux of the ‘Dad and Son’ dream-play last home-game, Shaq Saunders passed to his father, Ryan, who scored between the uprights, setting up Bills’ successful conversion.

Perry and Bills’ combination landed another chipped kick into the try-zone, from 40 metres out this time, and Bills converted his own try… again.

Luke Perry soon took matters into his own hands, acquiring the ball 10 metres from his own backline, sprinting the other 90 to the other end, and beating five defenders to score in the corner.

Finally, to confirm that his debut effort last game was no fluke, Shaq Saunders exchanged return passes with Aiden Bills, then took the ball to score under the posts, giving Bills an easy kick to seal the deal.

In a commanding performance to match their raptor moniker, the Hawks landed a grand total of seven tries, with five successful conversions by kicker Aiden Bills.

The latest stats see Bills secured as the top try-scorer in the league, with 10, and a close third upon the ‘Top Points’ (conversion kicks) list, with 62.

The Hawks are holding their position at fourth on the ladder, and as the new cycle starts next week, they will soon gain the opportunity to claw their way to the top.

By Thomas O’KEEFE