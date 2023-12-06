Tea Gardens Lights Competition and Festival

ILLUMINATIONS aplenty have been lighting up the town since the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Properties and Lions Club Christmas Lights Competition began on 1 December.

“The Lights Competition runs from 1 December to 13 December with the judging taking place from 1-14 December, between 8pm-11pm,” explained Amanda Sykes, Secretary for the Tea Gardens Lions Club.



“Houses will be viewed and photographed in a random fashion by all judges, and winners will be announced at the Festival on 15 December, around 8.30pm.”

“We started the Lights Competition a few years ago, stemming from a hobby of putting the local lights on Facebook,” Dylan Tennyson, Principal at Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Properties, told NOTA.

“The competition in its current form began when I started the business, and joined forces with Lions Club, who have done most of the organisation this year.”

Some substantial prizes are on offer, First is $250, Runner-Up is $150, and the all-important $100 ‘Kids Choice’ prize (twelve and under).

The night of the big Festival, Friday 15 December, will feature 28 stalls spread across the lot, hosting ceramics, plants, art, home bakes, authors, pet treats, infants & toddler clothing, handbags, make-up, kitchenware, second-hand goods, handmade condiments & lemonade, natural soaps, jewellery, spices, handmade cards & gifts, the Men’s Shed goods, fairy floss and freeze-dried lollies, hand-crafted decorations, and Boomerang Bags.

“The Festival will have a lot for the kids: fire truck, lollies, food vendors, face-painting, Santa’s sleigh, and photos with Santa will be possible – perhaps the only one around,” Mr Tennyson added.

Entrance forms for households that still want to compete in the Lights Competition are located on the Facebook and web pages of Lions and Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Properties, or may be picked from the latter.

This is a free community event, alcohol-free, smoke-free, and no pets.

The Christmas Lights Festival will occupy the entire triple parking-lot at Myall Way Plaza (between 205-211 Myall Street), with no vehicle access to the Plaza on the night.

By Thomas O’KEEFE