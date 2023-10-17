Tea Gardens Lions to Hold Major Fashion Show in November





STYLE of a local flavour will soon ignite, with the Tea Gardens Lions Fashion Show deep into preparations for its big day at Tea Gardens Public School on Saturday, 26 November.

Rehearsals have already begun across Tea Gardens, and show producer Carole Richards has given News Of The Area exclusive access to the biggest fashion extravaganza on the Myall Coast.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We will feature miraculously local professional compere and musical DJ, and a fully-choreographed show is in store,” Ms Richards added, as local women strutted the stage rehearsing their elegant display of locally-sourced couture.

“Thanks to Principal Mark Clemson, and the team at Palm Lake Resort Tea Gardens, for letting us use their facilities for rehearsals and the Show itself.”

A veteran of many charity fashion events in Spain and England, Ms Richards’ own talents ensure a big show for Myall Coast locals.

This year’s cause is RUN DIPG, a charity seeking to fund research into DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glaucoma) is an inoperable and untreatable form of brain cancer located in the brainstem (pons), founded by University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute cancer researcher Professor Matt Dunn, who sadly lost his own daughter to this cruel disease.

This nefarious cancer mainly strikes children aged six and seven, without any warning signs, and is considered to be terminal upon diagnosis, with most given around nine months to live, however, its relative rareness sees it routinely miss the already minimal Federal Government funding that is allocated to cancer research.

Professor Dunn and team organise numerous fundraising events including runs and marathons, hence the charity’s name, and the money goes directly to fund lab research, developing the combination therapy being used in Australia’s first clinical trial.

Tickets for the Lions Fashion Show are now available at all participating boutiques, including BT’s for Fashion, Bohemian Spirit, Circle of Friends, Little Faith, and Mungo Rd.

“Tickets are $20, and include a glass of Bubbles, and are redeemable for certain discounts at the shops after the show,” Ms Richards said.

By Thomas O’KEEFE