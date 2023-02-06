Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

1 FEBRUARY

ONE month of summer to go and the weather was ideal for good bowling.

Today 54 players agreed with me and participated in two games of Fours.

The morning game was decided by the “Lowest winning score” and with a score of 11, Tony Butler, Daryl Martin, Col Amos and Mark Hair prevailed.

In the afternoon, the same card was drawn by the bar staff.

With a “Lowest winning score” of 11, Rick Islaub, Neil Kibble, John Moore, and Roman Bondaruk were the winners.

The Garden Eatery voucher went to Doug Naylor.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for their support with this voucher.

4/5 February

The annual bowls challenge between Northmead Travelling Bowlers Club and Tea Gardens was played over the weekend.

Tea Gardens managed a big win on Saturday and consolidated this result on Sunday to retain the challenge trophy.

To be fair to Northmead, they took on several of the players who contested the State Pennant final at Warila late last year.

However, it was not about trophies and ‘winning”, it was about goodwill, friendships, and the joy of playing a game we all love.

In other news, the charity “Dolphins for Dolphins Day” has been arranged for Saturday 11 February.

Organiser Rick Islaub is hoping for a field of 80 players so there are still plenty of open spots for players.

Non-bowlers are also welcome.

With plenty of prizes and raffles there are plenty of opportunities for participants to have a wonderful time.

The draw for the Club Championship Minor Pairs has been made and it is pleasing to see some inexperienced bowlers have entered.

There is no better way to improve your bowling than to compete in as many Club events as possible.

The first game is on the Sunday, 12 February commencing at 12.30pm for a 1pm start.

On a sad note, it has been reported that long-time Club member, Barry Drayton has had a fall and is in hospital.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery Barry.

The selectors have announced the first teams to contest the Grade 5, 6 and 7 Pennants commencing later this month.

There appears to be a good balance of players and it will be a new experience playing in the open gender games.

By John SLATER