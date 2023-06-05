Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

31 MAY

This week’s bowls was sponsored by Tea Gardens Auto Care.

The usual Wednesday Nominated Triples played host to 40 players on the greens.

Both games were decided by the Highest winning score.

The morning game was won by Alan Greenhalgh, Col Amos, and Mark Hair with a score of 19.

The afternoon game was won by Rick Islaub, Geoffery Muggleton and Dennis Ashbridge with a score of 18.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by John Yabsley.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for sponsoring this voucher.

3 June

A near perfect day for bowls and players participating in the semi-final of the Club Mixed Pairs competition appreciated the playing conditions.

Ron and Karen Green were opposed to Mark and Lyn Nightingale and John Slater and Dorothy Dallas were to play David Perry and Bette Saillard.

Ron and Karen are running into some form after some impressive wins in earlier rounds.

Mark and Lyn also had some good, but close wins to see them through so it was always going to be an interesting match.

However, Ron and Karen continued their great form defeating Mark and Lyn 25-10.

In the remaining semi-final, Dorothy and John sped away in the initial stages and had established a good lead at the 12th end.

It was not enough to ward off the fast-finishing Bette and David who won the last 6 ends and the match 19-16.

4 June

Overcast skies today with a little rain and a brisk south-easterly breeze greeted the finalists for the Club Mixed Pairs competition.

Ron and Karen Green were taking on David Perry and Bette Saillard for the title.

Dave and Bette were away well but it was short lived once Karen and Ron found their line and length.

Karen was outstanding in her lead role and the early deficit was soon reigned in and the “Green Machine” went into overdrive.

They established an unassailable lead that was not threatened for the remainder of the match.

They eventually ran out comfortable winners 19-14.

Congratulations to the Club Mixed Pairs champions for 2023/2024 are Karen and Ron Green, and to all the players who competed in the competition.

Numbers for Sunday bowls had been down a little during the Pennant season, but they are now back again in full force with a good turnout today.

Members welcomed a new player, Vicki McMillan.

Hopefully, many happy years of bowling for you Vicki.

In other news.

Nomination are now open for the Club Major Pairs commence on Saturday 1st July.

All players and reserves who nominated for or competed in the open-gender Pennant season are invited to a Pennant Bash luncheon is on Saturday 17th June, 12 noon in the bistro.

There will be a novelty game of bowls prior to lunch starting around 10am.

By John SLATER