Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

25 JUNE

The annual general meeting was held today with Noel Jackson being returned as Club President and a highly active Management Committee in place to assure another full Club year.

Congratulations to Noel and all the committee members so elected.

26 June

The change in the bowling calendar saw Presentation Night moved to June this year.

It is a night when the Women’s and Men’s Bowling Clubs get together to celebrate the achievements of teams and individuals who have won Club Championships and have represented our Club in the Pennant season.

There is not enough space to feature them all here but the achievement of the Division 4 and Division 5 sides in making the State finals was a massive achievement for our small club.

To mark the occasion, each player was presented with a commemorative shirt.

On a personal note, I was honoured to be awarded the “Clubman of the Year” award for my role as Publicity Officer over the past 8 years and my activities as a Club Coach for the past 5.

It was nice to be rewarded for something that I really enjoy doing.

28 June

This week’s bowls was sponsored by the Tea Gardens Fishermen’s Co-Op

Forty –two players turned out today for the usual nominated triples games including 2 visitors from Hamilton North.

Both games were decided by the lowest winning score as drawn by the bar staff.

In the morning Kev Barbie, Barry Goode and Ian baker won with a score of 11.

Noel Shelly, Col Buddle and Greg Smith won the afternoon game with a score of 12.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Rod Morrison.

Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for their continued support.

1 July

The Major Singles started today with a small contingent of players.

Maybe they are off hibernating in some warmer climes?

In the results today, Col Buddle defeated Doug 25-6.

Bruce Murray accounted for Roman Bondaruk 25-20.

Wayne Duggun had too many guns, defeating Phil Thrift 25-6.

In a close one Anthony Grant defeated Rick Islaub 25-20.

Rob Young had a tough draw, going down to former Club Champion Dennis Ashbridge, 11-25.

Tony Butler gave the reigning Club Champion, Jeff Baker a few headaches but went down 19-25 in a great game.

Chris Ross and John Parkinson also had a cracker of game with John hanging on to win 25-22.

Last year’s runner-up, Barry Goode outlasted Merv Mills to win 25-12.

2 July

The windy and chilly weather continued today for the quarter-final stage of the Club Major Singles Championship.

Bruce Murray accounted for the fast improving, Col Buddle 25-16.

Wayne Duggan was beaten by Anthony Grant 25-11.

A clash of the champions saw Jeff Baker see-off Dennis Ashbridge 25-19, and in the remaining game, evergreen, Barry Goode won a tight match against John Parkinson, 25-22.

In the semi-finals next Saturday, Bruce Murray will play Anthony Grant and in a repeat of last year’s final, Barry Goode will take on Jeff Baker.

By John SLATER