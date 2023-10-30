Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News

THE busy programme of bowls this week was sponsored by the Myall Butchery at Tea Gardens.

25 Oct

A fine and windy day today for the 38 players c contesting the usual mid-week competition.

The morning game was decided by the Highest winning score and Wayne Duggan, Mick Hoban and Noel Jackson won with a score of 19.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Richard Wiles. Thanks to the Gardn Eatery for your continued support.

The afternoon game was decided by the lowest winning margin and with a margin of three, Glen Reinhard, Richard Grob a visitor, and Len Baker secured the win with a 3 score.

The First National Dolphins Grade 3 side played Lowlands at home and enjoyed a good win to see them through to the last 4 in their division.

They next play Nelson Bay at home. Well done team!

28 Oct

The Club enjoyed a visit from the Northmead travelling bowlers and they were to take on a local side to via for the Tea Gardens/Northmead Challenge trophy.

Round 1 was played today with the challenge being completed on Sunday.

29 Oct

The Sunday bowlers’ field was depleted with several regulars playing against Northmead, nonetheless, 18 players participated on a beautiful spring day.

To win players needed a high winning margin and the team of Bev Dunn, Pauline Barham and Bette Saillard walked it in with +11.

Returning to the Tea Gardens/Northmead Challenge Trophy, play continued on the grass green and the total scores from both days tallied to determine the winner.

Tea Gardens retained the trophy with a score of 157-92.

In other news.

Oncology Day has been postponed until the 17th of November due to the non-availability of the Club on the date chosen.

So far, there is a good field nominated for the Club Minor Singles Championship.

Opportunities to play singles is limited in most Clubs and as you are the “master of your own destiny’ it is a fabulous game to play.

Entries close on 17th November with the first round commencing on 25th November.

The interrupted Club Triples will recommence on 4th November with one game from round 2 still to be played.

The Management Committee have adopted a change of format for mid-week bowls.

These changes are also a Health and Safety initiative for our older bowlers.

The format will be 2 bowl triples over the hot summer season.

On hot days it will be over 12 ends with a short break, 10 minutes or so, and then another 12 ends to finish for lunch around 1pm.

On other days it will be over 14/15 ends with a lunch break and then another 14/15 ends to finish around 2.30pm as per usual.

The Club will revert to 3 bowls when the weather cools down.

By John SLATER