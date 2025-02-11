Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News



5 FEBRUARY

Today’s bowls were sponsored by Tea Gardens Auto-Care.

A good turnout of players today with 43 attending.

The hot weather reduced the number of ends to 10 instead of the usual 12 with both greens in play

The overall winners with a score of 28 were Wayne Duggan, Graham Reynolds, and Mark Nightingale.

The morning winners was decided by the highest winning margin and with a margin of 17 the winners were Ron Green, Dennis Ashbridge and Geoffrey Muggleton.

The afternoon winners were decided by the highest winning score of and the team of Scott Fitzalan, Grant Burke and Terry Munright, managed that with a score of 17.

The Garden Eatery Voucher was won by Phil Thrift.

Thanks to the Garden Eatery for sponsoring this voucher.

8 Feb

The semi-final of the Club Championship Minor Singles was played this morning with Wayne Duggan taking on Ron Berczelly and Chris Fredericks opposed to Tony Butler.

The one thing I have learned, after doing this column for the past 10 years, is do not try and pick the winner.

This theory proved itself today with Ron Berczelly sneaking home against Wayne Duggan 25-23 and Chris Frederiks winning over Tony Butler 25-17.

9 Feb

Sunday bowls was well represented today even though there was plenty of humidity in the air, 20 players turned out and all had a great morning.

The winners were Barry Goode, Col Walton, Daryl Martin, and Phil Thrift.

The much-awaited final of the Club Championship Singles was determined today with Ron Berczelly taking on Chris Fredericks for the trophy.

I did not see the card, but I gained the impression that Ron led most of the way as when I joined the action, he had a handy 4-shot lead over Chris 22-18.

Three shots secured the title.

Chris had other plans. Chris won a couple of ends in succession, edging closer to trail by one shot at 21-22.

Then in what proved to be the last end Chris threw a long end and leap frogged Ron to claim a 4 and to win his first bowling title 25-22.

A great game, congratulations to both players.

The 2025 Club Champion Minor Singles Champion, Chris Fredericks.

The determination and skill displayed by all players throughout these matches were a testament to the high caliber of talent within the club. It is these moments of intense competition and sportsmanship that foster a sense of camaraderie and pride among the members.

By John SLATER