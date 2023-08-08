Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club results

2 August

RSL LifeCare are a well-established entity in our community, and they have sponsored this week’s events at our Club.

Today 44 players took advantage of the great bowling weather to compete in the usual Nominated Triples competition.

The morning game winners were decided by the lowest winning margin and with a margin of just 1 shot, Richard Wiles, Neil Marott, Paul Carter, and John Slater managed that task.

The formidable trio of Bill Helybut, John Parkinson and Bruce Murray won the afternoon game with the highest winning score of 19

Former Club member Greg Pearson, visiting from Western Australia, won the Garden Eatery voucher.

5 August

The semi-final of the Club Major Pairs Championship was played today with Chris Ross and Scott Fitzalan taking on Cody Ross and Greg Brown and in the other game Roman Bondaruk and Anthony Grant played Doug Andrews and Bruce Murray.

These were two very entertaining games played in front of a good gallery.

It was interesting to see who would dominate in the Ross family, would it be father or son?

Both are exceptionally fine bowlers but, on this occasion, Cody along with Greg made it through to the final with a 20-16 win.

In the remaining game it was nip and tuck all the way although Anthony and Roman had established a 6 shot lead going into the final ends.

In the blink of an eye, they dropped a 4 and then a 2 and with one end to play the scores were tied 16-16.

Anthony held shot for the win and with just a few bowls to be played, Doug pulled off a great conversion to win the match 17-16.

6 August

Some overnight rain took a bit of pace out of the grass green for the final of the Club Major Pairs Championship played today.

The young guns of Cody Ross and Greg Brown were opposed to Doug Andrews and Bruce Murray.

As expected, there was a contrast in bowling styles with Cody and Greg playing a very attacking style of game and Doug and Bruce a little more conservative.

From the galleries’ perspective it was a highly entertaining game of bowls well up there with what one might expect for a Club Championship final.

Doug and Bruce were always in the match but just could not manage a breakaway to see them in front.

Cody and Greg held on to win a memorable match 20-16 and with it the title of Club Major Pairs Champions for 2023/24.

Our congratulations to them and all competitors in the event, especially the less experienced players who “gave it a go.”

In other news.

Members are reminded that the Newcastle Mattara Festival entries close on 1st September with games to start in October.

It is good to see that a few of our players have already entered.

By John SLATER