Tea Gardens Men’s Shed hosts big open day

PLENTY of locals and visitors flocked to the Tea Gardens Men’s Shed for its Open Day, held at the Wanya Street site on Thursday 27 February

Hot off their 10th anniversary celebrations, current Men’s Shed members, including three of the originals, welcomed newcomers and visitors from other Sheds around the region.



All admired the setup inside, assembled by Shed members over the last decade.

The newest addition, which caught many an eye, was the laser engraver.

It ran hot cutting out several computer-designed wooden signs.

Many came to understand the benefits of the Men’s Shed, which is a place to meet new people and develop new interests and skills.

“The majority of our visitors seem to be impressed with our setup, the goods we can make and sell – and lots of ladies have come,” Men’s Shed President Ken Hill told News Of The Area.

“Everyone has enjoyed the free sausage sizzle, and we’ve even had a few bites on the line for membership.

Members were joined by Terry Munright, President of the Tea Gardens Country Club, which sponsors the Shed’s rental costs via an annual grant.

“Thanks to the Country Club for sponsorship,” Mr Hill said. “And the members who came for setup, leading tours and answering enquiries.”

One such gentleman, original member Des Pagett, led a tour around the woodworking and metalworking areas.

“Many members are former blacksmiths, machinists, fitters, joiners, but new members do not need to be experts in anything, just have the interest, appreciate safety rules, listen during induction, and learn the danger points,” he said.

“We have had tricky projects come in, but we sit down and figure it out, get it done – we try to help, for sure, and we will try to do what no-one else will.”

The inside of the Men’s Shed showcases the problems solved in-house – like an overhead highway of pneumatic tubes, which collects the sawdust from the various tools and workstations.

It can then be used for chook sheds, gardening, and more.

The Tea Gardens Men’s Shed is open Monday to Thursday mornings, 8am-12pm, and welcomes new members.

