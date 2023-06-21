Tea Gardens Public School Student Parliament officially opened for 2023

DEMOCRACY prevailed at the 34th Tea Gardens Public School Student Parliament official opening on Wednesday, 14 June.

Since the first functional sitting back in February, and formal elections in late 2022, the student leaders had had several sessions to get familiar with representing the ‘voice of the children’.



Special guests included State Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington, and former Principal Daryl Martin, who served as the first ‘Governor-General’ at the first Student Parliament, way back in 1989.

Mr Martin has, in fact, attended every Parliament opening, despite retirement, this year coinciding with his birthday, celebrated when Ms Washington led everyone in singing ‘Happy Birthday’.

Proceedings were remarkably realistic under the COLA, with the entrance and fanfare for the 5th Governor-General (Principal Mark Clemson), the Year 6 Government Ministers, and the Year 5 Opposition.

“The TGPS Parliament system has won many state awards for its organisation and focus on the children’s actions,” Mr Martin proudly informed NOTA, one important standout factor being the arrangement of the Ministers down the middle of the floor, just like in Sydney or Canberra.

All other students automatically assumed roles as ‘Honourable Members’, and could stand and be heard on any motion that was presented, of which there were several, all guided by Parliamentary Advisor and Year 6 teacher Caitlyn Kelly.

State and Federal Governments could learn something here, as the students’ ideas and concerns were presented in clear, meaningful and honest language to the best of their abilities, well beyond the deliberately baffling behaviour of modern adult politicians.

The timeliest concept was the native-language Welcome to Country at the beginning, and the acknowledgement of the Junior Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (JAECG) as the ‘voice’ of students with Indigenous heritage, lightyears ahead of the current debate that confounds Canberra.

“No-one seemed nervous, and all have done an incredible job respectfully, responsibly, and thoughtfully,” came the praises from Kate Washington MP.

“I’ve been to 34 Parliamentary openings, none better than this,” Mr Martin declared.

TGPS Student Parliament Officials 2023: Prime Minister – Kade O’Neill Deputy Prime Minister – Talia Sloggett Opposition Leader – Ebony Hestelow Portfolio Minister (Yr 6) Shadow Minister (Yr 5) Building & Health Isabelle Yuswak Lachlan Mills Student Wellbeing Rhani Genner Pippa Bradley Education Amarni Reynolds Kora Constantino Environment Talia Sloggett Stella Jacobsen Sport & Recreation Jaiver Murphy Alicia Mitchell Transport Havana Mobbs Ali Partridge Special Events Lavida Fenwick Asher Gimbert Parliament Officials: Speaker of the House – Noah Mahoney Deputy Speaker of the House – Kobi Harvey Hansards – Sienna Peckham-Jones, Layla Wyvill Serjeant-at-Arms – Cooper Fisher, Jackson Alderton, Shooter Storey Usher of the Black Rod – Jared Armstrong

By Thomas O’KEEFE