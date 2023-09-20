Tea Gardens Red Cross’ biggest fundraiser of the year is coming

CAKES, slices and all sorts of home-made baked goods will fuel the Tea Gardens Red Cross’ main fundraiser of the year at the Big Cake Bake on Saturday, 23 September.

Held out the front of Coles Tea Gardens, cooks and chefs from the local Red Cross organisation, which turned 88 last week, will ‘Bake the World Better’, and there is hardly a more delicious way to give to charity.



This is a major, nation-wide Red Cross event, and also marks one of the biggest local community events on the calendar, which has been running for as long as living memory for some people.

The proceeds from sales of the vast variety of lovingly-made and eclectic edibles will go towards several Red Cross programs, and their vital work both locally and across Australia.

“It’s usually very successful,” Janet Baker from Tea Gardens Red Cross told NOTA, hinting that people had better get in early and often, before it all runs out.

“The Red Cross has shifted its focus more to things in local areas,” Ms Baker added, as recent years’ unprecedented events have only just entered the rear-view mirror.

With a renewed focus on disaster planning and management, the Red Cross Emergency Services section has also been actively involved in the local Redi-Plan workshops and emergency and disaster response planning and resilience committees.

The Tea Gardens Red Cross group recently attended a Zone conference at Forster, the first one held since the COVID pandemic’s onset.

“It was great to catch up with members from other towns, and we are looking forward to next years’,” Ms Baker added.

“Thank you for all who donated beanies, scarves, socks and blankets for the homeless in Newcastle.

“It is a great feeling living in a town that is so supportive when people are in need.”

Tea Gardens Red Cross monthly meetings are held at Tea Gardens Country Club on the fourth Monday of the month and are open to everyone to go along.

By Thomas O’KEEFE