Tea Gardens Red Cross donating to local causes



TEA GARDENS Red Cross members have had an active start to the year, with two significant donations and a major local event already in the first three months.

“We had a wonderful time at the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association Seniors Concert on 15 March, where our members served afternoon tea to the community,” Red Cross spokesperson Janet Baker told News Of The Area.



More recently, Tea Gardens Red Cross members travelled out to visit the ladies at Destiny Haven, where they enjoyed morning tea and visited the shop to see the amazing chocolates and gifts that are all made on the premises.

Destiny Haven is a women’s rehabilitation centre, where women stay for 12 months to turn their lives around and learn news life skills.

“It is not funded by any government handouts, they get proceeds from their shop and other fundraisers, and our Red Cross branch chose to donate to them that day as well,” Janet said.

At the general meeting on Monday 24 March in Hawks Nest, the local Red Cross also presented a donation to Pietro Di Girolamo, who accepted on behalf of New Life Community Relief – a charity that helps those in desperate need by providing food, as well as relief for tenants of crisis accommodation.

“In all that bad weather recently, Karuah was without power for three days and New Life Community Relief came and supplied hot food, charged up electrical devices including phones, and helped out those who lost all their food in their freezers and fridges,” Janet said.

As the days are getting shorter, it is time to think about beanies, scarves, socks and single-bed blankets for people living in their cars.

“There is a church in Newcastle with a gated area so people can drive in and be safe,” Janet explained.

People are living in cars there, often for months before they can get into accommodation.

Donations of blankets and cold weather gear can be left at 6 Settler’s Way, Tea Gardens.

The Red Cross Garage Sale is also on 12 April, with donations accepted at the corner of Myall Street and Coupland Avenue in Tea Gardens between 9am-12pm.

From April, the Tea Gardens Red Cross will meet on the fourth Monday of the month at the Uniting Church Hall, from 10:30am.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

