Tea Gardens RSL Sub-Branch searches for original ANZAC Park mural contributors

THE Tea Gardens RSL sub-Branch and Auxiliary have launched a search for the children and teachers who first designed and painted the beautiful veterans mural at Anzac Park in Tea Gardens.

In July 2022, the longstanding mural was damaged, in an act of mindless vandalism described at the time by RSL sub-Branch Secretary Jenny Ross-Henry as “disgusting”.



With the damage now repaired, the sub-Branch are looking forward to installing an explanation photo board near the mural – highlighting the history of the mural at the park.

The sub-Branch and Auxiliary have been working hard finalising ANZAC Day plans, and hope to invite the original children and teachers who contributed to the mural to partake in the celebrations.

“On the day we will be unveiling a beautiful photo board, donated by Ken Henry and Shona Howarth, which explains the history of the mural at the park,” said Jenny.

“The children and teachers involved in the original artwork for this mural we hope will be our honoured guests on ANZAC Day 2023.

“We have the names of the sixteen children but because of privacy restrictions cannot find their current addresses.

“Please, if you know any of them and/or the teachers ask them to write to: Tea Gardens RSL S/B and Auxiliary,

Working Committee, P.O.Box 44 Hawks Nest 2324 or email teagardensrsl@gmail.com,” she said.

The sub-Branch are also calling for submissions of photographs or historic information regarding local veterans or the Tea Gardens RSL to be included in a time capsule.

“The working committee, consisting of Kevin McInerney, Lois McShane, Annette Taylor and Margaret Munright, have taken delivery of a huge time capsule and an even bigger rock to be placed at ANZAC Park to honour the Veterans of Tea Gardens and the participants of the last big march before Covid, held to commemorate the 100 year anniversary for the end of WW1 on 11 November 2018,” said Jenny.

“The crosses given to most school students in the area and placed in a ‘poppy’ garden on that day will be included in the time capsule.”

The time capsule is to be opened on 11 November 2068, the 150th anniversary of the end of WW1.

“If any residents have historical photos etc., relating to Tea Gardens RSL, formed in 1951, or details of our past Veterans, we would be thrilled to include those in the capsule,” Jenny said.

The sub-Branch are also keen to inform the community that the rules for becoming a member of the RSL have changed.

“Now, Service memberships are for any men or women who served in the Defence Force, while Affiliate members can be anyone who has or had a relative who was in the Defence Force or are Firefighters, Ambulance, Hospital or Police members.”

The Tea Gardens RSL sub-Branch and Auxiliary meet at 10.00am on the third Monday of the month.

To join, simply send an email to teagardensrsl@gmail.com or phone 0411 125 270.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 20 February 2023 at 10.00am at the Tea Gardens Country Club.