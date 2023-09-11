Tea Gardens Soccer Club

A PERFECTLY sunny Saturday morning saw Grand Finals and friendly games of our Minis and Midis grades.

In the Minis grade (5,6,7yrs), Grand Final 1 refereed by George Cassin had to go into extra time to break a draw between the Myall Lakes Butchers Port Jackson Sharks and the Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks.

The large crowd of proud onlookers got to see a great tussle right to the end, with the Port Jacksons scoring the decider to end up in front 3 goals to 2.

The friendly between the Aussie Roofing and Guttering Reef Sharks and the Lofty Cranes Shovel Nose Sharks.

George refereed this game as well that ended with the Shovel Nose Sharks ahead 4/1.

Our popular “Hook n‘Cook” vouchers were awarded to Miles Hood, Rory Azzopardi, Hugo Barker and CJ Williams.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade (8,9,10 yrs) was the Grand Final between the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks and the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics Hammerheads Sharks.

A regular volunteer Cass O’Malley refereed this great match that ended with a very close and exciting final score of 5/4 to the Bull Sharks.

Game 2 was a friendly between the Rapley Builders Grey Nurse Sharks and the Boatshed Cafe’ Mako Sharks that resulted in the Makos edging in front 4 / 3 at the full time whistle.

The deserving recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day” vouchers were Thomas Catt, Hudson Constantino, Harris Ford and Grace Alexanda.

Our Friday night meat tray raffle at the Tea Gardens Hotel was run well by John Rumble and Clint Jacobsen, thank you both, and the $1000 jackpot going to Les, on the second number drawn. Congratulations and thank you for donating $100 back to the Soccer Club.

Presentation Day this coming Saturday with a giant slide, face painting, balloon tying, lolly scramble and much more for our young players.

Grab a cuppa, a hot BBQ breaky from our canteen and support your local kids in our 33rd year of in-town sport!

By Shayne REYNOLDS