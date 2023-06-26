Tea Gardens Soccer Club Results

THURSDAY afternoon training was well attended with all grades having fun while learning new skills.

Saturday morning saw play from round 8 of our local draw with sunny winter weather smiling upon us.

Unfortunately, the grounds had been torn up by some people with nothing more to do with their time but drive a car over our playing fields, resulting in a lot of work for our committee to attempt to make the fields safe and playable for the children, referees, and volunteers.

In the Minis’, game 1 refereed by George Cassan saw the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks play the Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks resulting in a close score of 7 goals to 6.

George also refereed game 2 that ended with the Lofty Cranes Shovelnose Sharks just in front with 4 goals to the Myall Lakes Meats Port Jackson Sharks 3.

Our popular “Ice Cream Shack Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Jackson Brookhouse, Joshua Manton, Otto Lackmann-Moore (the birthday boy) and CJ Williams.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade we had the Boatshed Cafe Mako Sharks versus the Rapley Builders Grey Nurse Sharks with great ball skills and determination resulting in the Makos in front at the full-time whistle 8 to 6.

Thanks to one of our junior grade player Beau Lawrence for offering to ref this one.

In game 2 refereed by Cass O’Malley saw the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics Hammerhead Sharks net 4 great goals but just beaten by the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks who popped 5 in.

Oliver McCormack, Archie Wall, Harris Ford and Banks Ford were the happy recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day’ vouchers.

The Juniors game was a mixed match between some junior and midi grade players due to several juniors away sick or at other commitments. A robust keenly contested game between the CTC Bronze Whaler Sharks and the Tea Gardens Country Club White Pointer Sharks ending in a score of 4 to 2.

Congratulations to brother and sister Macca and Maggie Moore who were awarded the “Hook N Cook Player of the Day Vouchers”

Big thanks to Damo White for refereeing this game.

The winner of our “Tea Gardens Hotel Half Time Raffle Voucher” was T Franks and the “Mumms on Myall Midday Raffle Voucher” went to Nicole Jacobsen.

A big shout out to our parent helpers, senior players for refereeing and volunteers for coming together to make our game days a success.

It is with great sadness that we lost two of our soccer family last week. The fulltime whistle blew for Noel Mosman, a keen BBQ aficionado / helper over many years and Jim Hinshaw, one of our original “parent helpers and supporters” more recently a keen sideline grandparent every Saturday morning. The clubs’ condolences and thoughts to Noel and Jims’ families.

GAMES START 9am SATURDAYS, EVERYONE WELCOME.

Grab a cuppa, a hot BBQ breaky from our canteen and support your local kids in our 33rd year of town soccer!

By Shayne REYNOLDS