Tea Gardens Soccer Club Results

THURSDAY afternoon training was back on after the school holiday break, with Tash passing on her knowledge to many that turned up.

Saturday morning saw played from round 10 of our local draw, a crisp breeze with abundant sunshine greeted us.

Game 1 in the Minis’ grade, saw the Lofty Cranes Shovelnose Sharks

come up against the Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks resulting in a 1 all draw.

Game 2 in the “Minis” grade the Myall Lakes Butchery Port Jackson Sharks netted 6 goals while the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks not quite managing to pop one in. All our little players had a great game that was well refereed by Lily Fidden.

Our ever popular “Ice Cream Shack Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Sunny Thompson, Alex McShane, Hugo Barker and Jasper Delaney.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade we had the Rapley Builders Grey Nurse Sharks battle it out with the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks

Ending in close 5 / 3 score, thanks again to Andrew McCormack for offering to ref this one.

In game 2 refereed by Beau Lawrence the Boatshed Mako Sharks hit the back of the net 6 times against the Boatshed Cafe’ Mako Sharks who netted 4.

Flynn Barker, Koby Franks, Aria Jacobsen and Logan Ralphs were all awarded our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day’ vouchers.

The Juniors game was an exciting show of increased skills and sportsmanship between the Sudz Laundry Tiger Sharks and the Hawks Nest Golf Club Thresher Sharks. The Tiger Sharks managing to end the game in front 5 / 2.

A great game played by everyone.

Big thanks to Ross Fidden for volunteering and refereeing this game.

Congratulations to Macca Moore and Beau Lawrence who were awarded the “Hook N Cook Player of the Day Vouchers”

The winner of our “Tea Gardens Hotel Half Time Raffle $25 Voucher” was Kate and the “Mumms on Myall Midday Raffle $25 Voucher” went to Cassie. Congrats to you both and thank you for your support.

Thank you to our parent helpers and senior players for volunteering to make our game days a success.

We welcomed two new volunteers, Anne and Donna into our busy little canteen and thanks to Colleen for her regular help.

The “Tea Gardens Hotel / Tea Gardens Soccer Club Friday Night Raffle” jackpot of $1000 was won by Dorothy from out of town, here with her friend and grandchildren for dinner. What a bonus!

Thanks everyone for your attendance and support.

Come along, grab a cuppa, a hot BBQ breaky from our canteen and support your local kids in our 33rd year of town soccer!

By Shayne REYNOLDS