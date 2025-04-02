Tea Gardens Women Bowling Club



TUESDAY 25th March: The final of the Novice Consistency Competition, what an amazing final this was congratulations to both Judi Polak and Carolyn Fredericks on their wonderful demonstration of draw bowling. This competition lasted for 30 ends and the highest the difference in scores was never more than 10 points. Actually, on the 29th end the score was 145 all, there was the possibility that both competitors could score 5 points each which would result in a draw and another end would have to be played. The winner of the Novice Consistency 2025 was Carolyn 154 v Judi 146, as I stated previously great bowling by both finalists, as we all know there can only be 1 winner. Social bowls played 3 games of 3 bowls Triples 18 ends, Liv Everingham and Leona Clissold playing swinger lead. A big win for Jan Coomer, Dawn Jones and Sandra Leisemann 25 v Jo Plummer, Maynie Roberts and Ingrid Luck 9. Leona Clissold, Dot Dallas and Karen Green had a close contest bowling against Leona, Lyn Nightingale and Karen McPhee, Karen Green’s team just winning by 2 shots 16 v 14. Liv Everingham, Maryanne Cuss and Jean Glover on the 13th end had a 5 shot lead 17 v 12, their opponents Liv, Precy Swaddling and Pat Baker. Pat’s team won the last 5 ends adding 8 points to their score and claimed victory 20 v 17. The winners on the day winning with the highest margin were Jan, Dawn and Sandra.

Thursday 27th March: Format for social bowls 4 games of 3 bowls Triples, 12 ends yet again good to see some of the members of TGMBC joining in. All I can report on the match between Kris MacDonald, Gareth Cuss and Maureen Campbell v Vicki McMillan, Lyn Nightingale and Chrisitine Fossey was that it resulted in a massive win for Maureen’s team 23 v 3. Kay Berczelly, Lynda Richards and Bev Dunn had a lead of 3 shots on the 5th end (7 v 4) v Sue Morris, Richard Wiles and Bette Saillard. On the next end Bette’s team scored 4 points and never looked back, winning here 13 v 9. Jane Uff, Ron Berczelly and Dale Winter led all the way defeating Deb Gardner, Judi Polak and Karen Green 14 v 9. Last but not least Precy Swaddling, Maynie Roberts and Jean Glover on the 10th end were down by 6 points13 v 7 they managed to redeem themselves and just lost by 3 points (14 v 11), the winners Maryanne Cuss, Ingrid Luck and Lynne Green. Deb Gardner was the lucky raffle winner, thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Coming events: The month of April will be very busy, Tuesday April 1st Round 1 of the Open Consistency Competition, Thursday 17th April Versatility Day and Tuesday 29th April Patrons Day.

By Lynda RICHARDS