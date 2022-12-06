Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

TUESDAY 29 November: Wonderful to see so many of our members at bowls today.

Format for play two games of ‘turn around’ Triples and two games of Fours.

Liv Everingham, Judi Polak and Dale Winter dominated all the way defeating Kris MacDonald, Maynie Roberts and Dale Cameron 24 v 10.

By the 6th end Dawn Jones, Irene Roberts and Bette Saillard were ahead by 7 shots, 10 v 3.

Their opposition, Lynda Richards, Ingrid Luck and Karen Green, didn’t “throw in the towel”, eventually just losing by two shots, the score 21 v 19.

Chrissy Buddle, Dawn May, Lynne Green and Karen McPhie on the 5th end had a 4 all draw bowling against Sue Morris, Lyn Nightingale, Judy MacGavock and Pat Baker.

Over the next 3 ends they gained 7 shots giving them a solid lead which they held to the end winning 21v 12.

A close contest on the next rink between Sheril Johnson, Dot Dallas, Jeanette Emmett and Robyn Webster v Sheila Rattray, Christine Fossey, Lorraine Murphy and Sandra Leisemann. Robyn’s team won by 4 shots 17 v 13.

The prize money went to Chrissy, Dawn, Lynne and Karen. Sue Morris was the lucky raffle winner, many thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 1 December: The annual RSL LifeCare Tea Gardens Grange Trophy Day, 2 games of 10 ends, 2 bowls Triples teams randomly drawn.

Eight teams participated in this event, 2 teams won both of their games hence the winners were the team with the most shots.

Congratulations to Lorraine Murphy, Loretta Baker and Pat Baker winning with a score of 26. The Runners Up were Lynda Richards, Maureen Campbell and Karen McPhie on 24.

Thanks to Geoff Muggleton for Umpiring, Lyndall Ryder from the Grange LifeCare for presenting the prizes and To RSL LifeCare for your continuing sponsorship of this event.

Coming events: Saturday 10 December is Dolphin Day and Thursday 15 December is Christmas Break Up Day plus President v Secretary Trophy Day.