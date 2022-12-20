Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 21, 2022 Fun on the green. TUESDAY 13 December: Social bowls played 3 games of 3 bowls Triples 18 ends and a game of Fours with Dale Cameron playing “swinger” lead. It took Liv Everingham, Lynda Richards and Dale Winter 13 ends before they scored a shot, at this stage of the game Chrissy Buddle, Jean Glover and Karen Green had scored 22 points, things didn’t improve very much over the remaining 5 ends Karen’s team winning 25 v 6. A win to Dale Cameron, Lorraine Murphy, Deyonne Page and Bette Saillard 22 v Dale, Jan Coomer, Lynne Green and Sandra Leisemann 13. A big win also for Dot Dallas, Lyn Nightingale and Karen McPhie 22 v Kay Berczelly, Jeanette Emmett and Judy McGavock 9. Irene Roberts, Judi Polak and Pat Baker defeated Dawn Jones, Ingrid Luck and Robyn Webster 24 v 12. Winners of the day were Chrissy, Jean and Karen. Kay Berczelly was the winner of the raffle, thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize. Thursday 15 December: Christmas Break Up Day combined with our annual President v Secretary Trophy Day. A random draw for teams, 12 ends of 2 bowls Fours played, dress mufti. Prior to play Club President Robyn Webster welcomed new member Carolyn Fredericks. This year the Secretary’s teams won scoring 58 points v the President’s teams on 50. A fun day enjoyed by all, many thanks to all our members for your hard work in making this such a wonderful day. Also it was great to have a few of our ‘Golden Oldie Girls’ join us for lunch, bowls will resume on Tuesday 17 January, 2023. By Lynda RICHARDS Some of the ‘Golden Girls’. Dot Dallas, Robyn Beaumont, Sheril Johnson and Jean Glover. Club President Robyn Webster with Club Secretary Chrissy Buddle.