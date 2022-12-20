Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

TUESDAY 13 December: Social bowls played 3 games of 3 bowls Triples 18 ends and a game of Fours with Dale Cameron playing “swinger” lead.

It took Liv Everingham, Lynda Richards and Dale Winter 13 ends before they scored a shot, at this stage of the game Chrissy Buddle, Jean Glover and Karen Green had scored 22 points, things didn’t improve very much over the remaining 5 ends Karen’s team winning 25 v 6.

A win to Dale Cameron, Lorraine Murphy, Deyonne Page and Bette Saillard 22 v Dale, Jan Coomer, Lynne Green and Sandra Leisemann 13.

A big win also for Dot Dallas, Lyn Nightingale and Karen McPhie 22 v Kay Berczelly, Jeanette Emmett and Judy McGavock 9.

Irene Roberts, Judi Polak and Pat Baker defeated Dawn Jones, Ingrid Luck and Robyn Webster 24 v 12.

Winners of the day were Chrissy, Jean and Karen. Kay Berczelly was the winner of the raffle, thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 15 December: Christmas Break Up Day combined with our annual President v Secretary Trophy Day.

A random draw for teams, 12 ends of 2 bowls Fours played, dress mufti. Prior to play Club President Robyn Webster welcomed new member Carolyn Fredericks.

This year the Secretary’s teams won scoring 58 points v the President’s teams on 50.

A fun day enjoyed by all, many thanks to all our members for your hard work in making this such a wonderful day.

Also it was great to have a few of our ‘Golden Oldie Girls’ join us for lunch, bowls will resume on Tuesday 17 January, 2023.

By Lynda RICHARDS