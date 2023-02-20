Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

TUESDAY 14 February: no bowls played due to rain.

Thursday 16 February: The Final of The Club Championship Minor Pairs Competition was contested by Ingrid Luck and Sandra Leisemann vs Sheril Johnson and Sue Morris.

Ingrid and Sandra started strongly and by the 7th end they held a 14 shot lead (16 v 2), this didn’t deter Sheril and Sue who never gave up and by the 15th end, with three ends left to bowl, they had reduced the difference in the score to 7 (19 v 12) and were still in with a chance.

Their dreams were shattered on the 16th end when Ingrid and Sandra added 6 points to their tally, the score now 25 v 12.

They then gained another 3 points the next end (17th) and claimed victory.

Congratulations to Ingrid and Sandra on your win and well done to Sheril and Sue on bowling through to the Final.

Social bowls played 3 games, 3 bowls Triples 12 ends with a win to Lyn Nightingale (swinger Lead), Irene Roberts and Lynda richards 10 v Lyn, Maynie Roberts and Lorraine Murphy 8. Chrissy Buddle (swinger Lead), Dorothy Thompson and Bette Saillard defeating Chrissy, Deb Gardner and Pat Baker 13 v 10.

A win also to Jan Coomer, Bev Dunn and Robyn Beaumont 16 v Carolyn Fredericks, Neryl Grehan and Dale Winter 7.

Friday 17th February: Great bowling by Sheila Rattray, Irene Roberts, Ingrid Luck and Robyn Beaumont who were Runners Up at Heaton Birmingham Gardens Fours Invitation Day.

Format for play here was 2 games of 10 ends, our ladies won both their games 12 v 6 against Lemon Tree Passage and 12 v 9 against a Fingal Bay team.

They were just 1 point off being overall winners, that honour going to a Wallsend Four.

Coming events: Thursday 23 February, Round 1 Novice Consistency and Saturday 25 February Open Gender Pennants commences.

By Lynda RICHARDS