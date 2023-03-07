Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

MONDAY 27 February: Day 1 of the State Senior Fours Newcastle District.

TGWBC entered two teams in this Competition, unfortunately both our teams were beaten on their first day of play.

On Friday 3 March our Club hosted the Final of both the Senior and Open Fours.

The Seniors event was won by a team from Soldiers Point and the Open was won by a Raymond Terrace side.

Tuesday 28 February: Social bowls plus the Semi Final of the Novice Consistency Competition. Format for social bowls a game of Triples and a game of Fours.

Sheril Johnson, Bette Saillard and Sandra Leisemann on the 12th end were 13 all v Christine Fossey, Deyonne Page and Pat Baker by the 17th end they had increased their score by 2 in comparison Pat’s team had added 7 points to their tally (15 v 20).

The last 4 ends were won by Pat’s ladies ultimately winning by 11 shots 26 v 11.

Deb Gardner, Dawn Jones, Jean Glover and Dale Winter led all the way defeating Dawn May, Bev Harrington, Judy McGavock and Robyn Beaumont 22 v 15.

The winners on the day winning with the highest score were Christine, Deyonne and Pat.

Great bowling by all the semi Finalists in the novice Consistency, after 14 ends Irene Roberts had a lead of 50 over Lyn Nightingale (95 v 45), they battled on for another 14 ends Lyn fighting back in the end just losing by 24 shots, 152 v 128.

Sheila Rattray started strongly and continued to dominate in her game against Ingrid Luck winning 155 v 115.

Thursday 2 March: The Final of the Novice Consistency, Sheila Rattray v Irene Roberts and what a Final it was, excellent draw bowling by both competitors, as we all know “there can only be one winner”.

By the fourth end Irene held a narrow lead of 4 shots, 27 v 23 she continued to stay in front for the remainder of the game claiming victory after 27 ends of bowling 153 v 117.

Results from social bowls a 14 all draw for Carol Hayden and Ingrid Luck v Jeanette Emmett and Jean Glover.

A win for Judi Polak (swinger Lead), Pam Gilchrist and Dale Cameron 15 v Judi, Loretta Baker and Bette Saillard 7.Chrissy Buddle, Dot Dallas and Deyonne Page 12 defeated Neryl Grehan and Sandra Leisemann 10.

Sue Morris, Lynne Green and Pat Baker 14 v Bev Harrington, Maynie Roberts and Judy McGavock 8.

Following the Presentation/lunch everyone joined in to wish Loretta Baker a happy “0” birthday.

Good luck to our teams who are competing at Tuncurry-Forster Sports W.B.C.

Ladies Open Fours Carnival from Thursday 9 March – Friday 10 March 2 games of 18 ends each day.

By Lynda RICHARDS