Teen entrepreneur brings award-winning marshmallows to market



IF YOU frequent the local markets, you may have tasted the delicious, handcrafted treats from Sweet Tooth Marshmallows, but the story behind this thriving brand is just as impressive as its award-winning confections.

Founded by local 13-year-old entrepreneur Patrick Dale, Sweet Tooth Marshmallows was born out of a simple frustration – he couldn’t find a chocolate marshmallow.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Determined to fill that gap, Patrick began crafting his own small-batch, premium marshmallows, and his dedication to quality quickly gained national attention.

His signature Chocolate Marshmallows were awarded “Best Marshmallow” at the 2023 National Fine Food Awards, solidifying his place in Australia’s artisanal food scene.

Now, Sweet Tooth Marshmallows is taking the next step, launching a range of their gourmet marshmallows at Hastings IGA Wauchope.

“Our marshmallows are made with care using quality ingredients, and we’re excited to share them with the Wauchope and IGA community,” Patrick said.

Tim Walker, Business Development Manager with the Hastings Co-Op group, praised Patrick’s achievements.

“We wish him all the best with this launch, and we are excited to recognise Patrick’s entrepreneurial skills.

“His talent in product development, marketing, and package design is a credit to him and a pleasure to see in someone so young.”

By Luke HADFIELD