Teen winched out of Salamander Bay quarry after three metre fall

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance just before 5pm last Tuesday afternoon to a boy that was injured at a quarry in Salamander Bay.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team were winch inserted into the quarry, assisting NSW Ambulance Paramedics to stabilise the teenager who had suffered pelvic and ankle fractures after falling approximately three metres.

The teenager was winch extracted from the scene and airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.