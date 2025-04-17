‘Tell Your Tale’ writing comp launched



ENTRIES are now open for Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation’s (SPaDCO) third annual short story competition.

The 2025 competition theme is ‘Tell Your Tale’.



The committee are encouraging submissions from anywhere in the world, with the proviso that stories must relate to the SPaDCO district, which includes Eungai, Yarrahapinni, Grassy Head, Fishermans Reach and Stuarts Point.

“The competition is free to enter, and open to young and old, giving all budding writers an opportunity to give voice to their thoughts,” said SPaDCO’s Genevieve Lovell.

Following the competition, stories are compiled into an anthology of local tales.

“This is where we learn a little bit or a lot of each other’s stories,” said Heather Kind, a previous contributor to the anthology.

Local storyteller Greg Lewis was published in the 2023 anthology, titled ‘Getting To The Point’.

“This was encouraging and fun, and gave me a new perspective on what we give and receive from our community,” he said.

“Never did I think my thoughts or stories would be published. I’m now working on another story.”

SPaDCO has invited judges relevant to the LGA, both Council and individuals, and a prize pool that supports local industry is on offer.

For more information email jennyfires@hotmail.com or visit the SPaDCO social media pages.

By Jen HETHERINGTON