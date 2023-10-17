Tempting treats on offer in latest Great Lakes Food Trail





NOW in its seventh year, the Spring edition of the Great Lakes Food Trail has now been completed with eager patrons sampling the best in food, wine, beer and products the mid coast has to offer.

The drive tour through the region is a must for anyone hoping to sample the best offerings of the region.



The trail is a self-drive tour through the Great Lakes region from Bulahdelah to Wootton then across to Bungwahl and Forster.

The trail opens farms, vineyards and a brewery to expectant visitors in Autumn and Spring and its purpose is to connect a collective of like-minded producers and providores and to showcase the wonderful diversity of our region.

This year the committee is trialling a rolling format which is different to previous trails.

“It’s largely over three days and a bit earlier than usual,” said committee member Dale Bradshaw.

“The purpose of the trail is about highlighting our ‘subculture’ that people may not be aware of,” said Mr Bradshaw.

A highlight was the Long table Lunch with Chef Sarah and Nadine the Cake Queen at The Great Lakes Paddocks, an event which attracted a record crowd.

A newer addition was an event held by the Wootton Community Network where you could purchase Devonshire Teas and sample photography and artworks from local creatives.

The organisers would like to thank their sponsors, Pete for the video production, MidCoast Council and the Barrington Coast Tourism Team, and look forward to joining expectant visitors to the next trail.

By John SAHYOUN