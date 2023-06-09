Tenzin Choegyal returns to Bellingen Memorial Hall

AN evening of Tibetan and Indian music is coming to Bellingen Memorial Hall on Friday 16 June with performances by award winning Tibetan folk singer Tenzin Choegyal and world music group Tibet2Timbuk2.

It’s been over a decade since these masterful musicians were in Bello and they return with a special guest, the incredibly talented sarangi player Sangeet Mishra, who is visiting from India.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The show is called Be The Ocean and explores the subtle aspects of the five elements: earth, water, fire, air and space.

Tenzin, who has become renowned around the world with sell-out shows in New York, Moscow and London as well as performances with orchestras including Camerata, the Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, will lead Tibet2Timbuk2.

Together they will take their audience on a journey from the meditative to the joyous with Tenzin (Tibet), Shen (tabla), and Marcello (African guitar and further west), with special guest Sangeet (India – sarangi).

Tibet2Timbuk2 has an eclectic repertoire including group arrangements of Tenzin’s Tibetan songs, Marcello’s English songs, collaborative songs and instrumentals and even a classical tabla solo.

The overall sound is described as full and organic, with all three musicians sharing bass, percussion, harmony and melody roles to create a solid yet easy groove.

Audiences have the chance to hear long-time solo performer Tenzin’s songs with band accompaniment, and to hear him using the dranyen in completely new ways as a kind of “world music bass”.

Likewise Shen is using tabla in new ways, including playing bass lines on the bayan and adapting traditional Indian rhythms with African and reggae influences.

For more information on the concert contact UMBL Music on 0436 476576 or umbl@umbl.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI