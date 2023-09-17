The 104.1 CHYFM Golf Classic is back with Matt de Groot on the ball

104.1 CHYFM is once again running its John Townsend Golf Classic fundraiser on Sunday 15 October at the Sawtell Golf Club.

Launched last year to great success, it’s a vital money-maker for the not-for-profit, fully independent community radio station which runs on the goodwill, hard work, passion and dedication of volunteers and staff and the generosity of the subscribers, donors and sponsors.



There are only a few spots left for businesses, golf groups, or teams to get involved.

“So, get your team of four together and sign up,” said Golf Day Coordinator Andre Boyer.

There is a range of registrations, some including station sponsorship deals.

Guzman Y Gomez is back on board as the major event sponsor.

“Mick and Nicole from Guzman Y Gomez had such a great time at the inaugural golf day last year, they confirmed they would sponsor the event the following year before the day’s play had even finished,” said Andre.

Also returning is the breakfast newsreader for the Fitzy & Wippa breakfast show on NOVA 96.9 Sydney and 104.1 CHYFM Patron, Matt de Groot.

“My family are all golfers, so we’ll give the course a good crack again this year.”

The John Townsend Golf Classic is in honour of the station’s founder, the late Salvation Army Officer John Townsend, who saw the need for suitable opportunities and activities to help develop life skills and engagement for regional youth and give them a voice in their community.

“Last year, the Golf Day raised over $10,000.00, which went towards some long overdue technical upgrades and training program development and delivery,” said Station Manager Angie Vaughan.

“Funds raised from this year’s Golf Day will go towards the satellite hub project, enabling more youth participation and employment pathways.”

104.1 CHYFM prides itself on providing industry-based radio broadcasting training and mentoring for those interested in radio broadcasting.

“It’s where I got my start in radio broadcasting,” said Matt.

“From not knowing what I wanted to do when I was in high school to now having the dream job of my life, I owe it all to 104.1 CHYFM,” he said.

As well as the 18-hole Ambrose for the John Townsend Trophy, there will be a Putting Competition, Nearest to the Pin, and other course competitions with prizes to be won.

At the end of the day, Matt will present the awards and prizes and conduct an auction.

For more information and registration, email info@chyfm.org.au or call 6651 1104.

By Andrea FERRARI